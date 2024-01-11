Thursday, January 11, 2024
Via Sol was built in 2022 and rises five stories in St. Louis Park.
AcquisitionsMidwestMinnesotaMultifamily

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 217-Unit Via Sol Apartment Complex in Suburban Minneapolis

by Kristin Harlow

ST. LOUIS PARK, MINN. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Via Sol, a five-story, 217-unit apartment complex in the Minneapolis suburb of St. Louis Park. The sales price was undisclosed. Completed in 2022 and located along Minnesota State Highway 7, the property features amenities such as an urban art forest, rooftop terrace, fitness center and underground parking. The average unit size is 677 square feet. Abe Roberts, Will Balthrope and Drew Garza of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Place E-Generation One LLC. The team also procured the buyer, Bigos-Via Sol LLC, an entity under Bigos Management. The buyer plans to rebrand the community as Zelia on Seven.

