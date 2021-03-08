REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 220-Unit Fielder’s Glen Apartments in Arlington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Fielder’s Glen, a 220-unit apartment community in Arlington. The property consists of 15 buildings on a 10.5-acre tract. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, laundry facilities and a courtyard. Al Silva of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a Colorado-based partnership, and procured the buyer, a private investment company based in Canada. The new ownership plans to implement a multimillion-dollar renovation.

