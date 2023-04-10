Monday, April 10, 2023
AcquisitionsIndustrialMidwestMissouriSelf-Storage

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 221-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Rolla, Missouri

by Kristin Harlow

ROLLA, MO. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a 221-unit self-storage facility in Rolla, a Missouri city located about midway between Springfield and St. Louis. The sales price was undisclosed. The property includes non-climate-controlled units along with one 400-square-foot office space and eight parking stalls. The facility is 93 percent leased. Marla Čolić and Anne Williams of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company. A private equity group with storage holdings across the U.S. was the buyer.

