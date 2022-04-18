Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 232,406 SF Office, Industrial Campus Near San Antonio

ELMENDORF, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a 232,406-square-foot office and industrial campus located in the southeastern San Antonio suburb of Elmendorf. Built in 2012, the property consists of 11 buildings on a 108-acre site. At the time of sale, the campus, which includes outdoor storage space, was fully leased to oilfield services company Weatherford International (NASDAQ: WFRD). Patrick Doherty, David Houston and James Stewart of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Atlanta-based Stonemont Financial Group, in the transaction and procured the undisclosed buyer.