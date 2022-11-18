Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 236-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Northwest Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

HOUSTON — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Easy Self Storage, a 236-unit facility located along State Highway 249 in northwest Houston. The five-building property was built in 1984 and spans 29,716 net rentable square feet across 172 non-climate-controlled units and 64 climate-controlled units. Dave Knobler of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, and procured the buyer, a limited liability company, in the transaction. Both parties requested anonymity.