Grand-Storage-Butte-MT
Located in Butte, Mont., Grand Storage offers 266 self-storage units on 3.4 acres.
Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 266-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Butte, Montana

by Amy Works

BUTTE, MONT. — The LeClaire-Schlosser Group of Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Grand Storage, a self-storage facility in Butte. An owner-operator acquired the 33,980-square-foot asset from a regional self-storage owner and developer for an undisclosed price. Built in 2004 and expanded in 2023, Grand Storage offers 266 units on 3.4 acres. Onsite amenities include electronic gated entry with a digital keypad and automatic gate at the exit, a manufactured house with office and one-bedroom apartment, metal roll-up doors and security monitoring with 24/7 video surveillance throughout the facility. Jordan Farrer and Adam Schlosser of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

