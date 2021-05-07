Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 269-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Brodheadsville, Pennsylvania

BRODHEADSVILLE, PA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Brodheadsville Self Storage, a 269-unit facility located on a 4.4-acre site about 30 miles north of Allentown. Built in 2003, the facility spans 38,550 net rentable square feet of non-climate-controlled space and includes 24 rentable parking spaces. Nathan Coe, Brett Hatcher and Gabriel Coe of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, and procured the undisclosed buyer in the transaction. Sean Beuche of Marcus & Millichap assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record.