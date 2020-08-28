Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 28-Story Waterfront Apartment Complex in Miami

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

MIAMI — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Hamilton on the Bay, a 28-story, 275-unit apartment complex in Miami. The property, which backs up to Biscayne Bay, is situated at 555 34th St., four miles north of downtown Miami. Built in 1985, the property offers studio to four-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a dog park, fitness center, bike storage, outdoor kitchen, pool and a tennis court. Rani Hussami of Marcus & Millichap’s Hussami Rockson Group represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Further details of the sale were not disclosed.