REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 28-Story Waterfront Apartment Complex in Miami

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Multifamily, Southeast

Communal amenities at Hamilton on the Bay include a dog park, fitness center, bike storage, outdoor kitchen, pool and a tennis court.

MIAMI — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Hamilton on the Bay, a 28-story, 275-unit apartment complex in Miami. The property, which backs up to Biscayne Bay, is situated at 555 34th St., four miles north of downtown Miami. Built in 1985, the property offers studio to four-bedroom floor plans. Communal amenities include a dog park, fitness center, bike storage, outdoor kitchen, pool and a tennis court. Rani Hussami of Marcus & Millichap’s Hussami Rockson Group represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Further details of the sale were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
31
Webinar — Central Florida Retail Outlook: How are Central Florida markets responding to COVID-19?
Sep
3
Webinar: Las Vegas Retail Outlook — How is the Las Vegas Retail Sector responding to COVID-19?
Oct
19
NMHC / InterFace Student Housing 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  