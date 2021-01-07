Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 280-Site Manufactured Housing Property in McAllen

MCALLEN, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Texan Mobile Home Park, a 280-site manufactured housing property in the Rio Grande Valley city of McAllen. The community spans 880,783 square feet. Jeff Taylor and Will Shealy of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a partnership, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, a limited liability company. Additional terms of sale were not disclosed.