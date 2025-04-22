Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 292-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in Clovis, New Mexico

CLOVIS, N.M. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a two-property self-storage facility portfolio in Clovis. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The portfolio includes two facilities at 3400 W. 7th St. and 5126 N. Prince St. In total, the portfolio offers 262 non-climate-controlled units, 29 fully enclosed RV and boat units and one office. Situated on 3.2 acres, the portfolio totals 53,880 net rentable square feet. Nathan Coe, Gabriel Coe and Brett Hatcher of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.