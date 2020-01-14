Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 305-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Kyle, Texas

Kyle Parkway Self Storage & Mini Offices consists of 305 self-storage units and seven mini-office spaces.

KYLE, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Kyle Parkway Self Storage & Mini Offices, a 305-unit facility that spans 41,283 net rentable square feet and is located in the Central Texas city of Kyle. The property also includes seven mini-office spaces. The self-storage component consists of 138 climate-controlled units and 167 non-climate-controlled units. Jon Danklefs of Marcus & Millichap handled the transaction on behalf of the undisclosed seller. The buyer was Dallas-based Montfort Capital Partners.