Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 31,135 SF Industrial Building in Malden, Massachusetts

MALDEN, MASS. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a 31,135-square-foot industrial building in the northern Boston suburb of Malden. The property was originally built in the 1940s as a metal finishing facility. Harrison Klein and Luigi Lessa of Marcus & Millichap represented the Florida-based seller and procured the buyer, Combined Properties Inc., in the transaction.