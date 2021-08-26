REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 333,346 SF Industrial Building in South Dakota

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Midwest, South Dakota

The single-tenant manufacturing facility sits on 54 acres in Aberdeen.

ABERDEEN, S.D. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a 333,346-square-foot single-tenant manufacturing facility in Aberdeen for an undisclosed price. Built in 2007, the property sits on 54 acres at 1401 Brown County 19 North. The tenant, Molded Fiber Glass Cos., announced it would not be renewing its lease during escrow. Adam Abushagur and Tyler Sharp of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private REIT. The duo also procured the buyer, an out-of-state private investment group.

