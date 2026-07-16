Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 33,744 SF Retail Center in Prairieville, Louisiana

PRAIRIEVILLE, LA. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Commerce Centre, a 33,744-square-foot retail center located at 17097 Airline Highway in Prairieville, about 18 miles southeast of Baton Rouge. Built in 2015 on four acres, the multi-tenant retail center features 14 suites that were 72 percent occupied at the time of sale.

Cole Voyles, Gus Lagos and Alex Wolansky of Marcus & Millichap’s Houston office represented the seller, a local owner, in the transaction. Steve Greer, Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Louisiana, participated in the negotiations. The buyer was an unnamed, East Coast-based investor. The sales price was also not disclosed, but Commerce Centre traded at the full asking price, according to Marcus & Millichap.