SEATTLE, WASH. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of a 5,178-square-foot land parcel at 849 NW Market St. in Seattle. A private investor acquired the asset for $1.8 million, or $51,000 per unit.

Jake Morse, Ryan Dinus and Sidney Warsinske of Marcus & Millichap’s Seattle office represented the buyer in the deal.

The 5,178-square-foot parcel is fully entitled for a 35-unit multifamily development.