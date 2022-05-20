Marcus & Millichap Negotiates Sale of 36,300 SF Industrial Building in Denver
DENVER — Marcus & Millichap has negotiated the sale of a multi-tenant industrial property located at 1221 E. 56th Ave. in Denver. The sales price was undisclosed.
Alyssa Tomback of Marcus & MIlichap’s Denver office represented the seller and buyer, both of which were private investors who requested anonymity, in the transaction.
At the time of sale, the 36,300-square-foot property was fully occupied by multiple tenants.
