RightSpace Storage in Spanish Fork, Utah, offers 364 self-storage units and 47,900 net rentable square feet.
Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 364-Unit RightSpace Storage Facility in Spanish Fork, Utah

by Amy Works

SPANISH FORK, UTAH — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of RightSpace Storage, a self-storage facility in Spanish Fork. Charles LeClaire and Adam Schlosser of The LeClaire-Schlosser Group of Marcus & Millichap, along with Jordan Farrer of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and secured the New York-based buyer. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Situated on 5.1 acres, RightSpace Storage offers 364 units and 47,900 net rentable square feet. Built in 2001, the property contains four single-story self-storage buildings with 313 outdoor drive-up units and 49 surface parking spaces. The facility also features a gated entry with digital keypad, a freestanding building with leasing office and onsite manager quarters, 24/7 video surveillance, asphalt driveways and units with metal roll-up doors.

