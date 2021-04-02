Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 386-Unit Watermarke Apartments in Fort Worth

Watermarke in Fort Worth is located off Chisholm Toll Parkway, near Texas Christian University and Tarrant County College.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Watermarke, a 386-unit apartment community in southwest Fort Worth. The property was built on 14 acres in 1986. Units feature private patios or balconies, and communal amenities include three pools, a clubhouse with a business center and gym, onsite laundry facilities and a dog park. Al Silva of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a San Antonio-based private investment firm, and procured the buyer, California-based Tides Equities.