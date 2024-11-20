Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 39,161 SF Shopping Center in Albany, Kentucky

ALBANY, KY. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Westview Shopping Center, a 39,161-square-foot retail center located at 700 Burkesville Road in Albany, a city in southern Kentucky near the border of Tennessee. The property was 97 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including IGA Hometown Grocery, Dragon Garden, Majors Pizza and Albany Nail Salon. IGA Hometown has anchored Westview since the center was built in 1988.

Zach Taylor and Eric Abbot of Marcus & Millichap’s Atlanta office represented the seller, a developer based in Tennessee, in the $1.7 million transaction. The buyer is an undisclosed private investor. Grant Fitzgerald of Marcus & Millichap served as the broker of record in Kentucky for the deal.