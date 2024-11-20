Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsKentuckyRetailSoutheast

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 39,161 SF Shopping Center in Albany, Kentucky

by John Nelson

ALBANY, KY. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Westview Shopping Center, a 39,161-square-foot retail center located at 700 Burkesville Road in Albany, a city in southern Kentucky near the border of Tennessee. The property was 97 percent leased at the time of sale to tenants including IGA Hometown Grocery, Dragon Garden, Majors Pizza and Albany Nail Salon. IGA Hometown has anchored Westview since the center was built in 1988.

Zach Taylor and Eric Abbot of Marcus & Millichap’s Atlanta office represented the seller, a developer based in Tennessee, in the $1.7 million transaction. The buyer is an undisclosed private investor. Grant Fitzgerald of Marcus & Millichap served as the broker of record in Kentucky for the deal.

You may also like

JLL Brokers Sale of 392,357 SF Remington Square...

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 45,083 SF...

PRP Sells Northern Virginia Data Center Campus to...

Colliers Arranges $26.4M Sale of Volusia Square Shopping...

HTG Breaks Ground on $25.7M Affordable Housing Community...

Hunter Brokers Sale of 96-Room Fairfield Inn &...

JLL Negotiates Sale of Two Industrial Buildings in...

INDUS Realty Trust Buys 393,484 SF Phoenix Airport...

Marcus & Millichap Facilitates $10.8M Sale of Retail...