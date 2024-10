GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of The Current, a 40-unit affordable housing community in Grand Forks. The sales price was undisclosed. Built in 2007, the Low-Income Housing Tax Credits property features 15 one-bedroom units and 25 two-bedroom units. Matthew Whiteside of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, MDI Limited Partnership #110, and procured the buyer, Kemo Sabe Properties LLC.