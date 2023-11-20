Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 40-Unit Jefferson Park Apartment Community in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, KY. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Jefferson Park, a 40-unit apartment community located at 5161 Jefferson Blvd. in Louisville. Built in 2016, the single-building property was constructed and sold by an unnamed, locally based developer. Aaron Kuroiwa and Tony Rogers of Marcus & Millichap represented both the seller and buyer, a limited liability company, in the transaction. Grant Fitzgerald assisted in closing the sale as the Kentucky broker of record for Marcus & Millichap. The sales price was not disclosed.