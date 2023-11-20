Monday, November 20, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Jefferson Park comprises 40 units within a single apartment building in Louisville, Ky.
AcquisitionsKentuckyMultifamilySoutheast

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 40-Unit Jefferson Park Apartment Community in Louisville

by John Nelson

LOUISVILLE, KY. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Jefferson Park, a 40-unit apartment community located at 5161 Jefferson Blvd. in Louisville. Built in 2016, the single-building property was constructed and sold by an unnamed, locally based developer. Aaron Kuroiwa and Tony Rogers of Marcus & Millichap represented both the seller and buyer, a limited liability company, in the transaction. Grant Fitzgerald assisted in closing the sale as the Kentucky broker of record for Marcus & Millichap. The sales price was not disclosed.

You may also like

Stonemont, Fortius Complete 702,250 SF Industrial Park in...

UNC Health Acquires 43-Acre Parcel Within Chatham Park...

Covenant Capital Sells 640-Unit Multifamily Community in Tampa

Halpern Signs Marshalls, Five Below to Leases Totaling...

Eastern Union Arranges $17.5M Acquisition Loan for Metro...

Pennrose Breaks Ground on $28M Affordable Seniors Housing...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 156,343 SF...

Kapital Partners Plans 39-Unit Student Housing Community Near...

CBRE Brokers $9.6M Sale of Industrial Building in...