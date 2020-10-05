Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 40,511 SF Net-Leased Retail Asset in Metro Houston

KATY, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a 40,511-square-foot retail building net-leased to Louetta Automotive at 4019 FM 1463 in the western Houston suburb of Katy. James Bell of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer, a limited liability company that acquired the single-tenant property via a 1031 exchange, in the transaction. The seller was not disclosed.