Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 41,645 SF Retail Strip Center in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Meridian Marketplace in Indianapolis for an undisclosed price. Located at 8923 S. Meridian St., the 41,645-square-foot retail strip center was fully occupied at the time of sale. Dollar Tree is the anchor tenant. Additional tenants include Play It Again Sports, Pizza Hut, a dentist, nail salon, Asian grocery store, barbershop, escape room, indoor golf concept and e-sports gaming lounge. Scott Wiles, Erin Patton and Craig Fuller of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a New York-based private investment firm. The team also procured the buyer, a Washington-based investor. The buyer received an acquisition loan with a 60 percent loan-to-value ratio.