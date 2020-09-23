REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 42-Site Manufactured Housing Property in South Houston

HOUSTON — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Coachlite Mobile Home Park, a 42-site manufactured housing community located at 7114 Dixie Drive on the south side of Houston. The property spans 113,692 square feet. Jeff Taylor and Will Shealy of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties were limited liability companies that requested anonymity.

