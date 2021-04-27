Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 422-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Longview, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Annie’s Attic Self Storage, a 422-unit facility located in Longview, about 120 miles east of Dallas. The property sits on 6.2 acres and spans 69,820 net rentable square feet. Brandon Karr and Danny Cunningham of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, and procured the buyer, a limited liability company, in the transaction.