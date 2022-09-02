Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 42,200 SF Retail Property in Westerly, Rhode Island

WESTERLY, R.I. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Spindrift Village, a 42,200-square-foot retail property located in the coastal Rhode Island city of Westerly. The sales price was $3.4 million. The property consists of two adjacent parcels totaling four acres that house a multi-tenant strip center and a pad site. Adam Cohen and Brett Kilar of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity, in the transaction.