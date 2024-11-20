Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 45,083 SF Vacant Healthcare Building in Southeast Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a 45,083-square-foot vacant healthcare building located at 11500 Space Center Blvd. in southeast Houston. The property was originally built on 4.3 acres in 2008 within the Village at Clear Point Crossing medical office park and was most recently occupied by Sacred Oaks Behavioral Hospital. Alex Wolansky and Gus Lagos of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the all-cash transaction and procured the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.

