FOUNTAIN VALLEY, CALIF. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Warner-Euclid Plaza, a retail property located at 11035 Warner Ave. in Fountain Valley. A private seller sold the asset to a private investor for an undisclosed price. Ron Duong and Tyler Leeson of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer. Anchored by Stater Bros., Warner-Euclid Plaza offers 47,685 square feet of retail space.