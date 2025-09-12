Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 48-Unit Whitney Point Apartments in Madison, Wisconsin

MADISON, WIS. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Whitney Point Apartments in Madison for an undisclosed price. The property features 48 multifamily units and three retail suites. Located at 5414 Mineral Point Road on the city’s west side, the asset was built in 2020 as Phase I of a larger redevelopment plan. The site allows for a proposed Phase II that would add approximately 100 residential units and 8,250 square feet of retail space. Matthew Whiteside, Paul Rider and Don Schmidt of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Whitney Point Properties LLC, and procured the buyer, Whitney Point LLC.