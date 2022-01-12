REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 484-Unit Meadow Ridge Apartments in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Meadow Ridge, a 484-unit apartment community in Fort Worth. Built on 24 acres in 1981, Meadow Ridge offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with private balconies/patios, as well as two pools and a tennis court. Al Silva of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Lubbock-based Madera Residential, in the transaction and procured the buyer, a Dallas-based private investment company. The new ownership plans to implement a value-add program.

