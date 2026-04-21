Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 500-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Montgomery, Illinois

MONTGOMERY, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of U.S. 30 Storage, a 500-unit self-storage property positioned along U.S. Route 30 in Montgomery, a western suburb of Chicago. Jon Silvers and Sean Delaney of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a trust, and procured the buyer, a national real estate investment firm. The property will be professionally managed by CubeSmart. Located at 1400 Bohr Ave., the 39,660-square-foot asset features 278 non-climate-controlled units and 222 outdoor parking spaces for vehicles, boats and RVs.