Tuesday, April 21, 2026
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U.S. 30 Storage totals 39,660 square feet and is positioned along U.S. Route 30.
AcquisitionsIllinoisIndustrialMidwestSelf-Storage

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 500-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Montgomery, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

MONTGOMERY, ILL. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of U.S. 30 Storage, a 500-unit self-storage property positioned along U.S. Route 30 in Montgomery, a western suburb of Chicago. Jon Silvers and Sean Delaney of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a trust, and procured the buyer, a national real estate investment firm. The property will be professionally managed by CubeSmart. Located at 1400 Bohr Ave., the 39,660-square-foot asset features 278 non-climate-controlled units and 222 outdoor parking spaces for vehicles, boats and RVs.

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