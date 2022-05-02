REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 507-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Beaumont

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

BEAUMONT, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Storage Depot, a 507-unit self-storage facility in Beaumont. The property spans 59,120 net rentable square feet. Dave Knobler, Brandon Karr and Danny Cunningham of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed, Texas-based seller in the transaction. The trio also procured the buyer, El Paso-based Riverbend Development. The sales price was not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  