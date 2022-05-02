Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 507-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Beaumont

BEAUMONT, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Storage Depot, a 507-unit self-storage facility in Beaumont. The property spans 59,120 net rentable square feet. Dave Knobler, Brandon Karr and Danny Cunningham of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed, Texas-based seller in the transaction. The trio also procured the buyer, El Paso-based Riverbend Development. The sales price was not disclosed.