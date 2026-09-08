Tuesday, September 8, 2026
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Located in Windsor, Colo., Falcon Point Self Storage features 516 self-storage units across 14 single-story buildings on 6.8 acres.
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Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 516-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Windsor, Colorado

by Amy Works

WINDSOR, COLO. — Marcus & Millichap has brokered the sale of Falcon Point Self Storage, a self-storage facility in Windsor. Terms of the transaction were not released. Adam Schlosser, Dave Knobler and Charles “Chico” LeClaire of the LeClaire-Schlosser Group of Marcus & Millichap represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

Originally constructed in 2019 and expanded in 2024 with an additional 51,530 square feet, Falcon Point Self Storage features 516 storage units across 72,068 net rentable square feet. There are 14 single-story, all-metal buildings on approximately 6.8 acres. The unit mix includes climate-controlled units, traditional drive-up access and dedicated vehicle storage, with 100 surface parking spaces serving the site. The facility features LED lighting, gated entry with digital keypad access, 24/7 video surveillance and an onsite management office.

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