Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 524-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Fresno, Texas

FRESNO, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Cajun Self Storage, a 524-unit facility in Fresno, located south of Houston. Built in 2005 and expanded in 2015, the facility spans 104,823 net rentable square feet across both climate- and non-climate-controlled units. Brian Kelly, Brett Hatcher, Gabriel Coe and Jack Newman of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction. Kelly, Hatcher and Coe also procured the buyer. Both parties were limited liability companies that requested anonymity. Tim Speck, division manager and broker of record, assisted in closing this transaction.

