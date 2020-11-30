REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 53-Unit Apartment Complex in Northeast Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

DALLAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Village Oaks, a 53-unit apartment complex that is situated on 3.5 acres at 9920 Forest Lane in northeast Dallas. Nick Fluellen, Bard Hoover and Joey Murry of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction. The trio also secured the buyer, an individual/private trust.

