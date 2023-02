Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 532-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Lockhart, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

LOCKHART, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Alliance Self Storage, a 532-unit facility located in the Central Texas city of Lockhart. The facility was built on five acres in 2002 and totals 70,750 net rentable square feet. Jon Danklefs of Marcus & Millichap represented the buyer and seller, both of which were limited liability companies that requested anonymity, in the transaction.