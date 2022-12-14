REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 536-Unit Apartment Community in Southwest Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

DALLAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of 6500 South, a 536-unit apartment community in southwest Dallas. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1985, houses one- and two-bedroom units and offers amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center, clubhouse and a playground. Al Silva and Ford Braly of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Intercapital Group, in the transaction and procured an undisclosed, locally based investment group as the buyer. The new ownership plans to implement a capital improvement program.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  