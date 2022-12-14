Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 536-Unit Apartment Community in Southwest Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

DALLAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of 6500 South, a 536-unit apartment community in southwest Dallas. According to Apartments.com, the property was built in 1985, houses one- and two-bedroom units and offers amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center, clubhouse and a playground. Al Silva and Ford Braly of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Intercapital Group, in the transaction and procured an undisclosed, locally based investment group as the buyer. The new ownership plans to implement a capital improvement program.