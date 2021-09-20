Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 544-Unit Multifamily Property in Terre Haute, Indiana

The Village Quarter Apartments encompasses 56 buildings.

TERRE HAUTE, IND. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of The Village Quarter Apartments in Terre Haute, located approximately 77 miles southwest of Indianapolis and five miles east of the Illinois state line. The sales price was undisclosed. The multifamily property at 100 Village Drive includes 544 units across 56 buildings. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, internet café, laundromat, basketball courts and tennis courts.

The property was sold by the original developer who had owned and operated it since 1984. Since 2018, the owner invested more than $2.9 million in capital improvements for siding, unit renovations, roofing, landscaping and sport courts. Aaron Kuroiwa and Austin Meeker of Marcus & Millichap’s Indianapolis office represented the seller. The duo also secured and represented the buyer, a limited liability company.