REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 544-Unit Multifamily Property in Terre Haute, Indiana

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Indiana, Midwest, Multifamily

The Village Quarter Apartments encompasses 56 buildings.

TERRE HAUTE, IND. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of The Village Quarter Apartments in Terre Haute, located approximately 77 miles southwest of Indianapolis and five miles east of the Illinois state line. The sales price was undisclosed. The multifamily property at 100 Village Drive includes 544 units across 56 buildings. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, internet café, laundromat, basketball courts and tennis courts.

The property was sold by the original developer who had owned and operated it since 1984. Since 2018, the owner invested more than $2.9 million in capital improvements for siding, unit renovations, roofing, landscaping and sport courts. Aaron Kuroiwa and Austin Meeker of Marcus & Millichap’s Indianapolis office represented the seller. The duo also secured and represented the buyer, a limited liability company.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Sep
22
Webinar: Seniors Housing — Using Technology to Reduce Operational Costs & Enhance the Resident Experience
Sep
28
Webinar: Seniors Housing Valuation Outlook — Fundamental Marketplace Drivers in Today’s Environment
Sep
29
InterFace Net Lease 2021
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews