Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 554-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Metro Houston

BAYTOWN, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Main Plaza Storage, a 554-unit self-storage facility located in the eastern Houston suburb of Baytown. The property spans 66,500 net rentable square feet. Dave Knobler of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor, in the transaction. Knobler also procured the New York-based buyer, which plans to implement a value-add program. Both parties requested anonymity.

