Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 56-Unit Apartment Community in Ocean Springs, Mississippi

OCEAN SPRINGS, MISS. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Dominion Apartments, a 56-unit community located at 310 Holcomb Blvd. in Ocean Springs, a little over four miles east of Biloxi. Built in 2008, Dominion Apartments sits on 3.1 acres and features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans.

The property represents the first Mississippi acquisition for the buyer, 3H Management. Preston Cooper and Matt Smith of Marcus & Millichap’s Birmingham office represented the seller, Hattiesburg, Miss.-based Dearman Properties, in the transaction. Mickey Davis served as Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record for Mississippi in the deal.