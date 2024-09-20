Friday, September 20, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Dominion Apartments in Ocean Springs represents the first Mississippi investment for the buyer, 3H Management.
AcquisitionsMississippiMultifamilySoutheast

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 56-Unit Apartment Community in Ocean Springs, Mississippi

by John Nelson

OCEAN SPRINGS, MISS. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Dominion Apartments, a 56-unit community located at 310 Holcomb Blvd. in Ocean Springs, a little over four miles east of Biloxi. Built in 2008, Dominion Apartments sits on 3.1 acres and features a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans.

The property represents the first Mississippi acquisition for the buyer, 3H Management. Preston Cooper and Matt Smith of Marcus & Millichap’s Birmingham office represented the seller, Hattiesburg, Miss.-based Dearman Properties, in the transaction. Mickey Davis served as Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record for Mississippi in the deal.

You may also like

JLL Negotiates Sales of Two Industrial Buildings Totaling...

Block & Co. Sells 46,538 SF Former Best...

IPA Negotiates Sale of 206-Unit Grand Riviera Apartments...

M2G Ventures Fund Buys 150,000 SF Industrial Portfolio...

Alterra IOS Acquires Two Sites Totaling 7.2 Acres...

Gwinnett County Acquires 23-Acre Macy’s Site at Gwinnett...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sale of 397,605 SF...

Flagship Acquires Former Verizon Office Building in Wilmington,...

Colliers Mortgage Provides $9.5M Agency Acquisition Loan for...