Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 56-Unit Apartment Complex in San Angelo, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Koberlin Apartments, a 56-unit multifamily complex in San Angelo, located roughly midway between Austin and Lubbock. William Stover of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller of the two-building, 41,868-square-foot property and procured the buyer, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity.