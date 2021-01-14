Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 577-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

HOUSTON — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Strack Road Storage, a 577-unit facility located on the city’s northwest side. The property spans 198,005 square feet. Dave Knobler of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a locally based partnership, in the transaction. Knobler also secured the buyer, New York-based Merit Hill Capital.