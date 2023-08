KANSAS CITY, MO. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Creekwood Park Duplex Townhomes in Kansas City for an undisclosed price. The 58-unit multifamily property is located at 5808 NE 42nd St. About 30 percent of the units have been renovated, and the property was 97 percent occupied at the time of sale. Jacob Carroll and Aaron Kuroiwa of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, an individual trust. The duo also secured and represented the buyer, a limited liability company.