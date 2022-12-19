REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 585-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $6.4 million sale of the 10 Federal Texas Portfolio, a collection of three self-storage facilities totaling 585 units in Fort Worth. The portfolio spans five acres and 68,030 net rentable square feet. Stacey Gorman, Eric Jones, Cameron Bradford and Sam Slocum of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction. Brandon Karr and Danny Cunningham, also with Marcus & Millichap, procured the buyer, a private investor, and the firm’s Tim Speck assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record. The portfolio was 86 percent occupied at the time of sale.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jan
26
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2023
Jan
31
InterFace Net Lease West 2023
Feb
1
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2023
Feb
2
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2023
Feb
9
InterFace Denver Retail 2023
Mar
7
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2023
Mar
13
InterFace Seattle Industrial 2023


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  