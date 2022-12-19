Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 585-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in Fort Worth
FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the $6.4 million sale of the 10 Federal Texas Portfolio, a collection of three self-storage facilities totaling 585 units in Fort Worth. The portfolio spans five acres and 68,030 net rentable square feet. Stacey Gorman, Eric Jones, Cameron Bradford and Sam Slocum of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the transaction. Brandon Karr and Danny Cunningham, also with Marcus & Millichap, procured the buyer, a private investor, and the firm’s Tim Speck assisted in closing the deal as the broker of record. The portfolio was 86 percent occupied at the time of sale.
