FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a 5,912-square-foot medical and retail center in North Fort Worth. The building, which was constructed in 2022, is home to tenants such as Heyday Family Dental, Core Wellness Studio and Texas Family Vision Center. Gus Lagos and Alex Wolansky of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the transaction. Marty McAdams of McAdams & Associates represented the buyer.