REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 61,406 SF Industrial Building in Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

DALLAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a 61,406-square-foot industrial building located at 8888 Governors Row in the Brook Hollow area of Dallas. The property was built on 2.5 acres in 1963 and renovated in 1965. Adam Abushagur of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity.

 

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective
Dec
14
Webinar: New Mexico Retail Outlook — What will New Mexico Retail Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  