Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 61,406 SF Industrial Building in Dallas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

DALLAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a 61,406-square-foot industrial building located at 8888 Governors Row in the Brook Hollow area of Dallas. The property was built on 2.5 acres in 1963 and renovated in 1965. Adam Abushagur of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which were private investors that requested anonymity.