REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 62-Room Quality Inn Hotel in Marshall, Michigan

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Michigan, Midwest

MARSHALL, MICH. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of the 62-room Quality Inn hotel in Marshall, about 47 miles south of Lansing. The sales price was undisclosed. Built in 1997, the property sits on two acres at 204 Winston Drive. Ebrahim Valliani and Michael Klar of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor. The duo, along with colleague Steve Chaben, represented the buyer, a New York-based limited liability company. Marcus & Millichap’s Allan Miller and Chris Gomes were also listed on the deal as supporting brokers.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  