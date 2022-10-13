Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 62-Room Quality Inn Hotel in Marshall, Michigan

MARSHALL, MICH. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of the 62-room Quality Inn hotel in Marshall, about 47 miles south of Lansing. The sales price was undisclosed. Built in 1997, the property sits on two acres at 204 Winston Drive. Ebrahim Valliani and Michael Klar of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a private investor. The duo, along with colleague Steve Chaben, represented the buyer, a New York-based limited liability company. Marcus & Millichap’s Allan Miller and Chris Gomes were also listed on the deal as supporting brokers.