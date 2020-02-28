Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 62,500 SF Industrial Asset in Ennis, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

ENNIS, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a 62,500-square-foot industrial asset occupied by Party Supplies Group in Ennis, a southern suburb of Dallas. The property was built on 2.1 acres in 1962. Adam Abushagur and Cliff Zimmerman of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Both parties were private investors that requested anonymity.