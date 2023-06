NEW BRITAIN, CONN. — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of The Bleu, a 63-unit apartment complex in New Britain, located southwest of Hartford. Built in 1970, the complex offers studio to four-bedroom units with an average size of 905 square feet. Eric Pentore, Wes Klockner and Ross Friedel of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a limited liability company, in the deal and procured a New York-based investor as the buyer. Both parties requested anonymity.