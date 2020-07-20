REBusinessOnline

Marcus & Millichap Arranges Sale of 64,400 SF Office Building in Irving

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Office, Texas

IRVING, TEXAS — Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of 1400 Corporate Drive, a 64,400-square-foot office building in Irving. The three-story, Class B property was built in 1983. Ron Hebert of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller an individual/personal trust, in the transaction. Hebert also procured the buyer, a private investor. Both parties requested anonymity.

